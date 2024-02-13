‘Golden girls of Telangana’ shine at national atheletics championships

Hyderabad: Five women from Telangana have proved unequivocally that age is not a barrier to excellence. Their outstanding performances were recognised at the National Masters Athletics Championships in Hyderabad from February 8 to 11.

Among the 2,000 competitors representing 22 states, these women distinguished themselves with their exceptional skill and determination, highlighting the timeless qualities of passion, perseverance, and purpose in athletic achievement.

Hailing from Telangana, these women first gained national recognition five years ago when they secured gold medals at the national event in Goa, earning them the esteemed moniker — ‘Golden Girls of Telangana’.

Their triumphs have since transcended national boundaries, with stellar showings at the Asian Masters meet.

Leading the charge is Divya Reddy, an unmatched force on the track and the reigning Asian Masters Champion of 2019. Despite the demands of motherhood, Reddy upholds a rigorous training regimen, emphasising discipline and balance in all facets of life.

Sumaliz Panicker, hailed as the sprint queen, captivated audiences with her stellar performances in the 200m, 100m, 4x100m relay, and javelin throw events. Despite her demanding professional commitments, she wholeheartedly dedicates herself to her athletic pursuits.

Rachel Chatterjee, the senior member of the group, defies conventional notions of age with her remarkable prowess. As a grandmother and seasoned runner, her wealth of experience propels her determination, inspiring her team with gold medal victories in the 800m and 1500m events.

Indu Harikumar, embodying the mantra “leap over obstacles, not excuses,” has overcome injury and adversity with unwavering resolve. A triple medalist at the Asian Masters Championships 2019, Harikumar’s recent triple gold in the 400m, 800m, and 1500m events stands as a testament to her resilience and tenacity.

Kruti Kadakia, a multitasking marvel, adeptly balances various roles while pursuing her passion for athletics. Her recent triumphs in the 1500m, 4x100m, 400m, and 800m events underscore her fervor and dedication to the sport.