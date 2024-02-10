Hyderabad: Selection of sports cadets for Boys Sports Company from Feb 21

Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 10th February 2024 7:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: All India open selection rally for admission in BSC
Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: The Boys Sports Company (BSC) is set to organize an open rally for the induction of raw and proven players as sports cadets into the BSC from February 21 to 27, at the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, in athletics and handball sports disciplines.

A joint venture between the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Army, BSC selects and grooms potential talent in selected sports disciplines to improve and achieve medal prospects in future international sports competitions.

As per sources, the selection criteria requires candidates to be aged between 8 and 14 years old as of February 21, 2024. Minimum education qualification should be a 3rd standard pass with adequate hold on English and Hindi.

In addition, national-level medalist players in athletics and handball disciplines who are under 16 years old and studying in classes 6th to 9th can take part in the preliminary rally.

Medical fitness will be ascertained by the Medical Officer of the Artillery Center and by the SMC team during the selection. Consequently, candidates with tattoos on any part of their body cannot apply for the rally.

For further details, candidates can contact the Officer Commanding, Boys Sports Company, Artillery Center, Hyderabad, on mobile numbers 9541495095, 7016209016, 9393447721, and 9704751001.

