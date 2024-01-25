Golden hearted! Salman Khan meets cancer patient

Mumbai: Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, recently fulfilled his promise to meet with Jaganbir, a nine-year-old fan who beat cancer after nine rounds of chemotherapy. The meeting took place at Salman’s residence and was an emotional one, with Jaganbir confirming Salman’s presence by touching his face and bracelet.

Jaganbir, who regained 99% of his eyesight, is now in good health and attends school regularly.

Salman Khan has always been known for his philanthropic spirit, especially when it comes to children. He has often said that he loves to be around kids and spends a lot of time with his niece Ayat.

In 2018, Salman Khan initially met Jaganbir at the Tata Memorial Center in Mumbai, where the four-year-old was undergoing chemotherapy for his tumor. Bhaijaan made a sincere commitment to meet Jaganbir once his battle with cancer concluded, inspiring him to face the challenge with strength and resilience.

Jaganbir’s triumphant victory over cancer after nine rounds of chemotherapy marked a ray of hope for the young boy. Salman Khan’s promise brought a smile to Jaganbir’s face and helped him stay positive throughout his treatment.

Salman Khan’s gesture of meeting with Jaganbir is a testament to his kind heart and his commitment to his fans. It is heartening to see celebrities like Salman Khan use their influence to make a positive impact on people’s lives.