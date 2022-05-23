Golden opportunity to join police force with attractive salaries: A K Khan

Hyderabad: A police training program for those who wish to join the police force was organized at Siasat Daily’s Office, Abid Ali Khan century hall, Siasat compound on Sunday.

Addressing the aspiring candidates, the Government of Telangana’s advisor A K Khan said that a career in the police department, unlike a private job with no guarantee, is permanent employment with attractive salaries and perks.

“Job in the police department is like a mission to help others. As for salary, it starts from Rs 40,000 per month which keeps on increasing with opportunities for career advancement. Constables can get promotions to become Jawan, SI, and DSP/ACP, Khan said.

AK Khan speaks at seminar at Siasat Office

Khan said that the ratio of Muslims in government jobs is decreasing day by day. “Earlier the number of Muslims as inspectors and constables was large which has decreased now.”

Large number of students attend the seminar at Siasat Office

Khan added, “The mode of selection today is transparent with rules and regulations and no recommendation can fetch a job in the police department. Even a high police official cannot appoint a constable. Everyone has to go through the exam process. Knowledge is key to success in today’s time. Hence, the government is giving employment to those who have knowledge.”

Commenting on Muslim’s socio-economic condition, Khan opined, “We cannot say that our community is backward. The community does not lack intellectuals and scholars. If it is lacking something, it is in the field of economy and education. There is a need to nurture Muslim youths’ talents and encourage them to come forward.”

“Government jobs are not merely a source to earn money rather it’s a mission to help society,” the advisor to the government of Telangana said. He cited the example of his son who was offered a Rs.1.96 crore package in Google but he rejected that offer in favor of civil service. “Today my son is a district collector and the respect he commands and the perks and facilities he is getting today are many times better than the salary offered by Google.”

AK Khan speaks at seminar at Siasat Office

Speaking about prejudice and bias, Khan said that there is no alternative to merit, there is a need to get success from smart thinking and hard work. “It’s the era of knowledge and we have to fulfill its requirements. Competitive exams are always between elite candidates of about 5 – 10 percent. There is a need for the Muslim candidates to participate in competitive exams in large numbers,” Khan said.

The aspiring candidates have to pass a written and physical test. May 26 is the last date for enrollment.

A large number of candidates from various districts of Telangana attended the program presided by Siasat Daily’s Managing Editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan. The program was moderated by Hamid, a career counselor, who informed the candidates about the test papers’ details.

AK Khan and Zaheeruddin Ali Khan at Siasat Office

Dr. Nazim Ali, Ahmed Bashiruddin Farooqi, Syed Khalid Mohiuddin Asad and Tahir Pasha Qadri Shakir coordinated the program.

SI, constable jobs in Telangana

Ahead of the Telangana assembly elections, the state government is gearing up to recruit thousands of job seekers in various departments.

Recently, the Telangana state level police recruitment board has also issued notification for the recruitment of sub-inspectors and constables.

As per the notifications issued by the board, the following are the details of the vacancies:

Post Vacancies Police constable civil 15644 Police constable Information Technology and communications organization 383 Transport constable 63 Prohibition and Excise constable 614 Sub-inspector civil 554 Sub-inspector Information Technology and communications organization 33

The pay scale of the constable is Rs. 24280-72850 whereas, for sub-inspector (SI), it is Rs. 42300-115270.

There are a total of 17291 vacancies and there will be four percent reservations for students of BC-E (Muslims) and 33 percent for women. The last date for registering applications for all the above vacancies is May 26.

For details, candidates can read official notifications for Police constable civil, Police constable Information Technology and communications organization, Transport constable, Prohibition and Excise constable, Sub-inspector civil, Sub-inspector Information Technology and communications organization posts.