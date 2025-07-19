Golden Temple bomb threats: Cong MP asks Punjab CM Mann to visit Amritsar

Amritsar: Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Saturday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for not visiting Amritsar even once despite the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee receiving e-mails threatening to blow up the Golden Temple in the past few days.

He pointed out that the security around the Golden Temple is the responsibility of the Central and the state governments. “Today is the sixth day of these threats, but Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has not come here even once,” said Aujla.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the apex gurdwara body received five e-mails threatening to blow up the Golden Temple since July 14.

Though the police on Friday claimed to have detained a software engineer from Faridabad in connection with the bomb threats, another email has been received threatening to blow up the Golden Temple.

Aujla appealed to CM Mann to face the people and give them complete information about the matter. “Why has he himself not come to Amritsar yet?” he asked.

The Congress leader said devotees are worried over the bomb threats and slammed the AAP government, saying the issue cannot be resolved by staying “hidden”.

The Amritsar MP said he is in touch with the SGPC, and the government should resolve it as soon as possible.

MLA Rana Gurjit Singh said the state government should look into this issue seriously. “This is the age of technology, and criminals can be reached by using technology,” he said.

Punjab Police on Friday said they have rounded up a software engineer, Shubam Dubey (24), from Faridabad in connection with the case of SGPC receiving emails threatening to blow up the Golden Temple here.

His laptop and phone have been seized, Amritsar Police chief Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said on Friday.

CM Mann on Thursday appealed to the people to be wary of rumours and said his government would not allow any compromise with the security of the state.

He had held a meeting in Chandigarh with the senior police officials, including Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in the wake of threat e-mails received by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.