Goldy Brar building hideout in California: India’s dossier on Khalistani extremist

New Delhi: Indian Intelligence agencies have uncovered that the Canada-based terrorist, Goldy Brar, sought asylum in California through legal channels to evade Indian authorities.

According to a new dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 15, 2017, and subsequently managed to escape to America.

Since then, he has been actively working to establish a new hideout in California, employing encrypted communication applications to evade scrutiny.

The Intelligence dossier suggests that this hideout is expected to be set up within Fresno City, California.

The dossier also contains information on other Khalistani extremists and their associates. For instance, it identifies Lakhbir Landa as a close associate of Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh.

The document provides a comprehensive overview of Landa’s criminal history, including a significant incident in 2022 when he openly admitted to the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar on November 4, 2022.

Landa claimed responsibility for the act and issued ominous warnings in a Facebook post, stating, “This is just the beginning.”

The dossier further mentions Satinder Pal Singh, aged 66, who has close ties to the deceased Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Singh currently resides in Vancouver.

Having previously been involved in militant activities, he left for Canada in 1974 but returned to India in 1979. During the turbulent period of ‘Operation Blue Star’, he relocated to Canada again.

Over time, he adopted increasingly radical views and actively advocated for the Khalistani cause within Canadian gurdwaras. Notably, he was nominated as a member of the panthic committee by Dr. Sohan Singh in 1986.

Furthermore, the dossier reveals that Singh maintains frequent contact with Pakistan-based Sikh militant leaders, indicating his ongoing involvement in extremist activities.

The dossier provides detailed information about a list of individuals, including Snover Dhillon, Sulinder Singh, Malkeet Singh Fauji, Gurpreet Singh, Bhagat Singh Brar, Gurjeet Singh Cheema, Satinder Pal Singh, Harpreet Singh, Goldy Brar, Tehal Singh, Landa (also known as Lakhvir Singh), Manvir Singh Dhura, Moninder Singh Bual, Gurjinder Singh Pannu, Ramandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal, Sundeep Singh, Parvkar Singh Dulai, Manveer Singh, Arshdeep Singh Dalla, and Hardeep Singh Nijjar (who was killed in June of this year).