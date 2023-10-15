Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui becomes first tribal woman judge of Manipur HC

New Delhi: Judicial officer Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui has become the first tribal woman to be appointed as a judge in the Manipur High Court.

Kabui is a Naga woman from Manipur. Her appointment was made by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

“The President is pleased to appoint Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui as a judge of the Manipur High Court with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office,” an official notification said.

The Centre has issued a notification regarding appointment of Kabui as a judge in the Manipur High Court, acting on the recommendation made by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court collegium.

In January this year, two judicial officers – Kabui and one other – were recommended by the Collegium as judges in the Manipur High Court.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on Monday.

Kabui, who joined Manipur Judicial Service as a Grade III officer in 1995, was also the Manipur High Court’s first woman Registrar and then Registrar General before her retirement in March this year.

