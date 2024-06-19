Gonda man arrested for raping Dalit woman, converting her to Islam

Gonda: Police here have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 25-year-old Dalit woman on the pretext of marriage and forcing her to convert to Islam, an officer said on Wednesday.

“The victim in her complaint has accused one Taj Mohammed for raping her on pretext of marriage and converting her to Islam forcibly,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Kumar Rawat said.

After allegedly raping her last year, the accused continued to threaten her with violent repercussions if she told anyone about the incident, the officer said. “A few days ago, he also hurled casteist slurs at her.”

Based on her complaint on Tuesday, police lodged an FIR against Taj Mohammed under charges of rape (376 IPC), along with sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and UP Anti-Conversion law.

“We have arrested the accused and initiated investigation into the matter,” said the officer.