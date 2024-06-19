Gonda man arrested for raping Dalit woman, converting her to Islam

After allegedly raping her last year, the accused continued to threaten her with violent repercussions if she told anyone about the incident, the officer said. "A few days ago, he also hurled casteist slurs at her."

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th June 2024 9:28 pm IST
Dalit girl raped repeatedly in UP's Bhadohi, becomes pregnant
Representative image (Photo: Siasat)

Gonda: Police here have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 25-year-old Dalit woman on the pretext of marriage and forcing her to convert to Islam, an officer said on Wednesday.

“The victim in her complaint has accused one Taj Mohammed for raping her on pretext of marriage and converting her to Islam forcibly,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Kumar Rawat said.

Also Read
Dalit girl raped repeatedly in UP’s Bhadohi, becomes pregnant

After allegedly raping her last year, the accused continued to threaten her with violent repercussions if she told anyone about the incident, the officer said. “A few days ago, he also hurled casteist slurs at her.”

MS Education Academy

Based on her complaint on Tuesday, police lodged an FIR against Taj Mohammed under charges of rape (376 IPC), along with sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and UP Anti-Conversion law.

“We have arrested the accused and initiated investigation into the matter,” said the officer.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th June 2024 9:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button