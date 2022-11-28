Good news for Samantha’s fans!

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Samantha’s health has become the hottest topic of the talk ever since she revealed being diagnosed with Myositis. Last week, there was a huge buzz all over Tollywood saying that the actress was rushed to the hospital in Hyderabad as her health turned critical. However, Sam’s spokesperson quashed all these rumor’s and confirmed that she is resting in her home.

Samantha is suffering from an autoimmune disease ‘myositis’ that affects the patient’s immunity and causes muscle inflammation. She took a steroid treatment in the USA for the same and continued in India too.

But now, according to the latest reports, the actress has stopped the allopathy treatment and switched to ayurvedic. It is being said that Sam is responding well to the treatment. There is also a high chance that Samantha will resume her work soon.

If the reports are to be believed, Samantha will bounce to Kushi shooting in the first week of December. The movie stars Vijay Deverakonda as the male lead.

Also, fans are waiting for Sam’s comeback on Instagram, where she was most active in sharing her personal life with all the goofy pictures that were loved by her followers.

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Yashoda. She has Shaakuntalam and Hindi remake of Citadel in her kitty.