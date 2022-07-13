Good Samaritan trying to save others killed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Good Samaritan, who was trying to save the lives of others by putting up a board over a pothole in Hyderabad, lost his own life when a speeding car knocked him down.

The shocking incident occurred in Malakpet area of Hyderabad on Tuesday. Mohammed Zahed was injured when a speeding car hit him as he was trying to place a safety board to save road users who were at risk of falling because of the pothole in the middle of the road in front of the office of Director General, Prisons. He was shifted to Osmania Hospital, where he succumbed late Tuesday.

Liaqat Ali Khan alias Zahed, an employee of Sohail Hotel on the same road, had seen some bikers falling from their vehicles after hitting the pothole. He wanted to do his bit to save others.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan blamed negligence by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) for Zahed’s death.

He said despite repeated complaints the pothole was not filled, causing many accidents.

The MBT leader demanded Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to direct the police to book a case of criminal negligence against the GHMC officials and arrest them. He also demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation and a two-bedroom house under the government scheme for the family of the deceased.

Zahed is survived by wife and four children. He was the sole bread-winner for the family, said Amjedullah Khan who also sought intervention of the State Human Rights Commission.

The MBT leader brought to the notice of the commission that digging up work by different departments from Nalgonda Cross Roads to Hafiz Baba Nagar for construction of road over bridge was going on for several months but the authorities concerned were acting with negligence in not filling the pits and removing the debris.