‘Good signs’ seen in Iran talks, but US has alternatives: Rubio

On the 84th day of the American-Israeli war on Iran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there were “good signs” in negotiations with Tehran, while cautioning that Washington was prepared with “other options” if talks failed, Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters, Rubio said Pakistan and other regional allies were continuing diplomatic efforts to reach a resolution with Iran, with some officials travelling to Tehran on Friday for consultations. However, he stressed that several issues remained unresolved.

Strait of Hormuz shipping threats remain critical

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation warned that threats in the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea remain at a “critical” level.

According to the British maritime body, shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains “significantly reduced” amid ongoing regional tensions. UKMTO also said piracy risks remain severe, with three merchant vessels still being held after being seized between April 21 and May 2.

The organisation added that mining threats along shipping routes and interference with satellite navigation systems continue across the region. The status of an oil tanker seized 10 nautical miles off Yemen’s coast on May 2 and reportedly diverted towards Somali waters remains unconfirmed.

Despite repeated rhetoric from Yemen’s Houthi group, commercial shipping activity through the Bab el-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden has remained steady.

India prioritises return of stranded ships from Hormuz

Reuters reported that India is focusing on bringing back its vessels stranded near the Strait of Hormuz before resuming fuel-loading operations in the region, according to Mukesh Mangal, additional secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

“Our priority is to get all our ships out of the Strait of Hormuz,” Mangal said.

He added that India would send vessels west of the Strait only when conditions become safer for operations.

According to the official, 13 Indian-flagged vessels and one Indian-owned ship remain stranded on the western side of the strategic waterway amid heightened regional tensions.

Republicans postpone Iran war powers vote

US media outlets, including The Hill, reported that Republicans postponed another vote on legislation aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military action against Iran.

The reports said the delay may have been linked to the absence of several Republican lawmakers, increasing the possibility that the measure could have passed if the vote had proceeded.

“Republicans just postponed the War Powers vote on Iran because they knew they were going to lose,” Democratic Representative Mike Levin wrote on X.

Republicans just postponed the War Powers vote on Iran because they knew they were going to LOSE. Members of both parties were ready to reassert Congress’s constitutional authority over war and peace. Instead of facing that vote, GOP leadership ran from it. The American people… https://t.co/eqmjmfCu9J — Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) May 21, 2026

Iran destroys US drones worth USD 1bn

Bloomberg News reported that Iran has destroyed more than two dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones operated by US forces since the outbreak of the conflict.

Citing unnamed sources, the report said the losses were estimated at around $1 billion, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of the Pentagon’s pre-war drone inventory. Several drones were reportedly downed by Iranian air defence systems, while others were destroyed during missile strikes on US military facilities or lost in operational incidents.

Bloomberg added that US congressional reports indicated at least 42 American aircraft had been damaged or destroyed during the war, with total military equipment losses estimated at nearly $2.6 billion.

Rubio discusses Hormuz security with UK counterpart

The US State Department said Rubio discussed Iran and efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz during a phone call with British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Reuters reported.

The two sides also discussed the importance of Europe taking greater responsibility for its own security.

Israeli strike kills four in southern Lebanon

Lebanon’s Civil Defense said four people were killed in an Israeli strike targeting an ambulance centre in the southern Lebanese town of Hanawiya.

Pakistan-mediated Iran-US consultations continue

Iran’s ISNA news agency reported that indirect exchanges between Tehran and Washington, mediated by Pakistan, are continuing in an effort to reach a framework agreement.

According to the agency, Pakistan’s Interior Minister remained in Tehran on Friday for further consultations with Iranian officials. However, ISNA said disagreements over several remaining issues have yet to be resolved.