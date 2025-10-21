Goodbye Asrani: There can be no one like you

The well-known comedian Asrani, a veteran of more than 350 films spanning almost six decades, passed away yesterday at the age of 84. He will be remembered for his portrayal of characters in films such as Sholay, Namak Haram, Guddi and many others. He played a supporting actor’s role as the close friend of the lead hero in many films between 1972 and 1995.

Asrani’s full name was Govardhan Asrani, and he was born on January 1, 1940, in a middle-class Sindhi family in Jaipur. His father had a carpet shop, but Asrani was uninterested in joining the business. He completed his matriculation from St. Xavier’s School and graduated from Rajasthan College, Jaipur. To support his education, he worked as a voice artist at All India Radio, Jaipur.

Later, he learned acting from Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar from 1960 to 1962, and on the advice of Kishore Sahu and Hrishikesh Mukherjee, he joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, in 1964.

He went on to become a well-known figure in movies directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. In a few Hindi films like Chala Murari Hero Banne and Salaam Memsaab, he played the main hero. In some Gujarati films, he played the lead hero. He also directed six films between 1974 and 1997.

His acting abilities

But what qualities made Asrani such a successful comedian in Hindi films? Asrani’s success as a comedian in Hindi films, especially during the 1970s and 1980s, can be attributed to a unique combination of talent, timing, versatility, and adaptability.

Asrani had an impeccable sense of timing which is a critical skill while acting in comic roles. Whether delivering witty one-liners, reacting to absurd situations, or engaging in slapstick humour, his timing enhanced the humour without overdoing it.

Could switch to subtle humour

Although known primarily for comic roles, Asrani could switch between exaggerated comedy and more subtle, satirical humour. A perfect example was his character in the 1975 film Chupke Chupke. Asrani plays a supporting friend in this Hrishikesh Mukherjee classic. His subtle, situational humour blends beautifully with the ensemble cast.

He also occasionally played serious or villainous roles, which showcased his range and made him more credible as a character actor.

Asrani’s distinct voice modulation and expressions were matchless. His ability to exaggerate facial expressions while still keeping them believable and made his performances memorable. Some of his roles in this category include his classic role as the jailor in Sholay.

Gifted mimic

He was a gifted mimic and could imitate voices, dialects, and mannerisms. This added a layer of realism and fun to his characters, especially when portraying people from different regions or backgrounds.

Asrani’s training in the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and his work in theatre gave him a strong command over stagecraft, dialogue delivery, and character development. Various directors such as Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Atma Ram, and Gulzar often cast him in their films between 1971 and 1974. His work got noticed through these films.

These roles set the tone for a number of supporting and comic roles in his career. In the 1970s his demand was at its peak as he appeared in 101 films from 1970 to 1979. The Superstar of Hindi films of that period, Rajesh Khanna, and Asrani met first on the sets of Bawarchi. In this Hrishikesh Mukherjee film, Asrani plays a member of a chaotic family. His role is subtle yet humorous and adds to the film’s heartwarming tone.

Rajesh Khanna and Asrani became close friends after Namak Haram. Later, Rajesh Khanna used to insist that the producers and directors make Asrani part of his films. Asrani worked in 25 films with Rajesh Khanna from 1972 to 1991.

Ability to complement lead actors

Asrani never tried to overshadow the lead actors but instead enhanced and complemented them. This made him a favourite among directors and co-actors. He added comic relief without disturbing the film’s narrative flow. Asrani adapted to changing times. From the 1970s to the 2000s, he worked with multiple generations of actors and directors, updating his comic style while retaining his originality

He was once asked why a boy from a Sindhi family began to act in films. Sindhis are traditionally known for their business acumen. So why had he decided to strike out on a different path? He answered that he had been inspired by actors such as Ashok Kumar (known as Dadamoni) and the great Raj Kapoor. They were his role models, and he wanted to be as successful as them. In the course of his career, Asrani too achieved a high level of success. Now it is quite likely that he will become a role model for aspiring comedy actors of the future.