Goodbye MTV music: End of a 40-year global music journey

Hyderabad: For anyone who grew up in the 80s and 90s, music was not just something you listened to, it was something you watched. That was the time when television and music came together to create a new kind of magic. And leading that change was MTV.

When MTV started in 1981 with the slogan “I want my MTV,” it changed how people enjoyed music. For the first time, people could see their favorite singers perform on screen. Artists like Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, and Nirvana became worldwide stars, not only for their songs but also for their music videos. MTV made music come alive, and it became the heart of youth culture around the world.

MTV is shutting down most of its music channels in the UK. Do you remember when MTV used to play music videos? Reality TV has killed the video star pic.twitter.com/kpvmMcGnVm — TheÐogeGlory (@GloryDoge) October 13, 2025

MTV Says Goodbye to Its Music Channels

After more than 40 years of entertaining music lovers, Paramount Global has announced that five MTV music channels MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live will go off-air on December 31, 2025. This marks the end of a long journey that started in the 1980s and inspired millions of fans worldwide.

Why Are MTV Channels Closing?

People today mostly watch and listen to music on YouTube, TikTok, and Spotify. Because of this, fewer people watch music on TV. The parent company, Paramount Global, also merged with Skydance Media and decided to save money by closing some TV channels.

As #MTV announces that it will end it's operations by December 31st,2025, my mind races back to the time when for the teenager in me, it was my Youtube, Insta, Fb, X and much more.



Late 90's, I would try my best to reach home after school by 2 pm itself, because I did not want… pic.twitter.com/g4qt5Jodc9 — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) October 14, 2025

Even though channels like MTV Music and MTV 90s still had over a million viewers, the numbers were too small to continue running them. Now, the company plans to focus more on Paramount+ and Pluto TV, which are online streaming platforms.

Is MTV Closing in India?

There is no news yet about MTV shutting down in India. MTV India, which started in 1996, was a big part of youth culture. It mixed music, style, and attitude, giving Indian viewers something fresh and exciting.

In 2016, MTV Indies was replaced by MTV Beats, a 24-hour music channel. MTV India itself began focusing on reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Love School. Even though it changed, the channel is still on air and popular among young viewers.

MTV changed how the world saw music, turning songs into stories and artists into legends. Even though times have changed, MTV’s impact will always be remembered as the channel that made music visual, emotional, and unforgettable.