‘Goodbye’: Rashmika Mandanna shares her experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi: South actor Rashmika Mandanna, on Sunday, shared a note on social media about her experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared a picture which she captioned, “I still can’t believe this is happening. Having done a film with sir, getting to talk to him, being able to share the same stage as him, talking about the same topics, getting to take a picture with him, my God!! He is an absolutely brilliant performer…A gem of a person and always arguing with me as a reel papa .. but my God- how grateful am I. I am grateful for having done #Goodbye with @amitabhbachchan sir. It’s been an absolute honour and this will forever be super special..PS – See papa and Tara in 5 days on 7th October..cinemas near you!.”

In the picture, Rashmika can be seen standing beside Amitabh Bachchan on the sets.

The duo will be seen in the upcoming family entertainer film ‘Goodbye’ which is set to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

Helmed by Vikas Behl, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in prominent roles.

The story of ‘Goodbye’ revolves around self-discovery, the importance of family and the celebration of life in every circumstance beautifully depicted by the Bhalla family.

The film portrays the mayhem of every family dealing with the ups and downs that life throws but it also gently reminds the significance of being there for each other, through it all.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will be seen in ‘Mission Majnu’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in director Sooraj Barjatya’s family entertainer film ‘Uunchai’ along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.