Gaurav Khanna on his ‘Anupamaa’ character breaking stereotypes

Mumbai: ‘Anupamaa’ fame Gaurav Khanna, who is gaining a lot of attention for his role of Anuj Kapadia and his chemistry with Rupali Ganguly is also being liked by the audience.

Talking about his character Gaurav said: “My character has received immense support and love from the audience and I feel blessed about it.”

“Usually in daily soaps, we see that the female protagonist is the most understanding character and takes everyone together but Anuj has broken that barrier he is one of the most caring individuals and always supports his wife he makes sure that with or without him Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) never falls down and I think that is the beauty of the story of Anuj and Anupama.”

Gaurav has been part of several shows such as ‘Jeevan Saathi’, ‘CID’, and ‘Tere Bin’. He further elaborated on the relationship between Anuj(Gaurav) and Anupamaa (Rupali) in the show and how they both support each other which makes their relationship perfect.

“It is not just Anupama or just Anuj who is single-handedly taking the burden of the relationship; they go hand in hand and have always got each other’s back.”

He also expressed his happiness as the show will be aired on all days and added: “I am very happy to share this with all fans that my show ‘Anupama’ will now be telecasted to the audience 7 days a week. It is like an occasion for us where we can spend 7 days with our viewers instead of 6 days.”

‘Anupamaa’ airs on Star Plus.