Goods train derails in Rajasthan’s Alwar, services unaffected: Railways

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st July 2024 9:54 am IST

New Delhi: Three wagons of a goods train derailed in Alwar Yard in Rajasthan in the early hours of Sunday, Railway officials said.

According to CPRO, North Western Railway, “It happened on side line of the yard hence traffic movement on Delhi-Alwar route remained unaffected.”

The incident happened at 2:30 am, the officials said.

“The Alwar-Mathura route was affected but since there was no passenger or freight train during that time it didn’t effect train operations,” he added.

The CPRO further said that the track was cleaned by 9 am and the first passenger train between Barmer and Mathura will cross in some time.

