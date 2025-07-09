Google co-founder calls UN ‘antisemitic’ over Gaza genocide report

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has called the United Nations “transparently antisemitic” following a report accusing the tech giant of profiting from what it described as “the genocide carried out by Israel” in the Gaza Strip.

Brin’s remarks were posted on an internal Google DeepMind forum, according to The Washington Post, which verified screenshots of the exchange.

“Throwing around the term ‘genocide’ in relation to Gaza is deeply offensive to many Jewish people who have suffered actual genocides,” Brin wrote. He also warned against citing “transparently antisemitic organisations like the UN.”

His remarks were a direct response to a document authored by UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, titled From Economy of Occupation to Economy of Genocide.

The report alleged that companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Palantir have supported or profited from Israeli military actions in Gaza through the provision of digital infrastructure, cloud services, and artificial intelligence tools.

It describes a shift from “an economy of occupation” to “an economy of genocide,” suggesting that the ongoing conflict has turned the Palestinian territories into a testing ground for military technology and digital warfare. Among its claims, the report highlights alleged collaboration between private firms and the Israeli military to automate surveillance and targeting systems.

The report includes a series of recommendations directed at governments, corporations, and judicial authorities.

To UN Member States, Albanese urges:

The imposition of sanctions and a full arms embargo on Israel, including the suspension of all existing agreements involving dual-use items such as technology and civilian heavy machinery.

The suspension or prevention of trade agreements and investment relations, and the application of sanctions such as asset freezes on individuals and entities involved in activities that may endanger Palestinians.

Measures to ensure corporate accountability for violations of international law.

To corporate entities, she recommends

An immediate halt to all business activities and relationships linked to or contributing to alleged human rights violations or international crimes against the Palestinian people.

Reparations, including the implementation of an apartheid wealth tax, similar to post-apartheid transitional justice mechanisms in South Africa.

Albanese also calls on the International Criminal Court and national courts to investigate and prosecute corporate executives and companies involved in such activities, including the laundering of profits derived from alleged crimes.

On July 2, the US Mission to the United Nations has called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to dismiss Albanese, accusing her of antisemitism and bias in her role as Special Rapporteur.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has launched a large-scale military campaign in Gaza following Hamas surprise attack. According to Gaza’s health ministry, the conflict has resulted in over 57,570 Palestinian deaths and nearly 137,000 injuries.