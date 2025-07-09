Gaza ceasefire talks: Trump, Netanyahu meet again in Washington

Washington: United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held their second meeting in two days on Tuesday in Washington, amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations related to the war in Gaza.

The discussions follow recent comments by US Middle East envoy Steven Witkoff, who indicated that Israel and Hamas could be nearing an agreement on a temporary 60-day ceasefire.

Netanyahu’s visit to the White House, which was not open to media, also included meetings with US Vice President J D Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson. On Monday evening, Netanyahu and Trump held a private dinner — marking the Israeli leader’s third official visit to the US during Trump’s second term.

Following the meetings, Netanyahu stated that while negotiations are progressing, Israel’s military operation in Gaza is ongoing.

“We still have to finish the job in Gaza, release all our hostages, and eliminate Hamas’ military and government capabilities,” he said.

Witkoff later confirmed that negotiations between Israel and Hamas were addressing key issues that had previously stalled progress, and expressed hope that a ceasefire deal, which may include the release of 10 living hostages and the remains of nine others, could be finalized this week.

Trump described the talks as “going very well.” However, Qatar — a key mediator in the negotiations — urged caution. “I don’t think that I can give any timeline at the moment, but I can say right now that we will need time for this,” said Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari.

As part of broader discussions, both Israeli and US officials touched on proposals that would give Palestinians the option to relocate from Gaza. Trump suggested regional cooperation on the issue, while Netanyahu stated that discussions were underway to offer Palestinians alternatives.

“If people want to stay, they can stay, but if they want to leave, they should be able to leave,” Netanyahu said.

These proposals have drawn criticism from several international bodies. The United Nations, Arab governments, and human rights organisations have warned that relocating Palestinians from Gaza could violate international law. The UN has stated that forced transfers from occupied territories are prohibited and may amount to ethnic cleansing.

In contrast, several Arab nations, led by Egypt, have proposed a plan focused on large-scale reconstruction within Gaza, alongside temporary housing for affected civilians.

A Palestinian source familiar with the ceasefire negotiations told the BBC on Tuesday that talks have yet to make significant progress. Negotiations between Hamas and Israel resumed on Sunday.

The Gaza conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, resulting in 1,200 deaths and the taking of 251 hostages, according to Israeli authorities. In response, Israel launched a military offensive that has, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, resulted in at least 57,500 Palestinian deaths.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited for tone and clarity.