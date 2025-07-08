Israel PM Netanyahu nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Prize

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday, July 7 nominated United States President Donald Trump for a Nobel Prize.

Netanyahu wrote to the Nobel committee after his meeting with Trump at the White House. “I wish to submit the nomination of the Honourable Donald Trump, the 45th and 47th President of the United States for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Netanyahu’s letter to the Nobel committee read.

The Prime Minister’s office shared a picture of the letter on its X account. Netanyahu further said that President Trump has steadfast and exceptional dedication to promoting peace, stability and security arround the world. “In the Middle East, his efforts have brought about dramatic change and created opportunities for expanding peace circles and normalization,” Netanyahu said.

Prime Minister Netanyahu gave @POTUS @realDonaldTrump the letter of nomination during their White House meeting. pic.twitter.com/ayGSHoEcmH — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 8, 2025

It is to be noted that the US President ordered precision attacks on Iran during the Iran -Israel conflict in June this year. The attacks eventually led to a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The truce followed US airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites — Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan — in a pre-dawn operation on Sunday, June 22, codenamed Operation Midnight Hammer.

In a final act of retaliation, Iran launched Operation Annunciation of Victory on Monday, June 23, targeting the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military facility in the Middle East. No injuries were reported.

As the ceasefire came into effect, Iran fired over a dozen missiles into Israeli territory. In response, US President Donald Trump condemned both sides, urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.

Pakistan nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Prior to the Israeli PM, Pakistan nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in May. Pakistan government nominated Trump for his “decisive diplomatic intervention” during the India-Pakistan conflict in May this year.

The announcement came in a post on X, with the headline: “Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize”.

The announcement came three days after Trump hosted Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir at the White House. “The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis,” the post said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

The on-ground hostilities from the Indian and Pakistan sides that lasted for four days ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Trump has been persistently claiming that he stopped a war between India and Pakistan. New Delhi has been maintaining that India’s fierce counter-attack that day forced Pakistan to plead for ending the hostilities.

The Pakistan government’s post on Saturday said that “at a moment of heightened regional turbulence”, President Trump “demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi”.

It further stated that the US president “de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation, ultimately securing a ceasefire and averting a broader conflict between the two nuclear states that would have had catastrophic consequences for millions of people in the region and beyond”.

(With inputs from agencies)