Google eyeing big AI opportunity in Vizag: Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, December 11, said global tech giant Google is eyeing a big Artificial Intelligence (AI) opportunity in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a district collectors conference at the secretariat, the CM said Google and the southern state have signed an agreement, which would catapult the port city’s development.

“Recently when IT Minister (Nara Lokesh) went to America, he went to Google campus and requested them. And the result of that is today Google has (agreed to come to Vizag). We signed an MoU (agreement) before coming here. We are looking at a big opportunity in AI,” said Naidu.

After proposing Vizag as a prospective location, the CM said Google executives visited Andhra Pradesh’s largest city for a firsthand survey and were totally impressed.

“If big firms like Google come to Visakhapatnam under strategic investment, that is a game changer,” he said, adding that data centres, AI, machine learning (ML) and deep tech, along with internet sea cables will transform Visakhapatnam into a service hub for the globe.

Further, the TDP supremo highlighted that Vizag will become a strategic location.

Earlier, he said Google has identified Andhra Pradesh as a key partner as part of its ambitious plans and operations in India.

After meeting a Google delegation at the AP secretariat, the chief minister said he discussed various potential areas for collaboration.

He exuded confidence that collaborations with global technology leaders such as Google will empower the southern state.

“I met a Google delegation led by VP (vice president), Bikash Koley in Amaravati today. The delegation offered me an overview of their operations and shared their ambitious plans in India. I am proud that Andhra Pradesh has been identified as a key partner, said Naidu in a post on X.

According to Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh’s progressive industrial policies have created a business-friendly ecosystem, attracting investors and paving the way for employment opportunities.

Recalling that the state recently signed an agreement with the US-headquartered company Google, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is looking forward to working together with it to bring these initiatives to fruition.