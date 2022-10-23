Google introduces Clear Calling feature on Pixel 7 series

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 23rd October 2022 12:47 pm IST
Representative Image of Google Pixel 7

San Francisco: Tech giant Google has introduced a new feature called “Clear Calling” in its latest beta update for Pixel 7 series users to improve call clarity.

The call quality enhancer is available for those who download the Android 13 QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Release) beta 3 software update.

According to the Android Authority, during Google’s Pixel launch event earlier this month, the company also unveiled a few new software features coming to the handsets.

As part of those features, Clear Calling was developed, which “automatically filters out background noise and enhances the voice on the other end of the line with machine learning, making it easier to hear the person on the other end of the line, even when they are walking on a windy street or dining in a noisy restaurant,” said Google in a blogpost.

Users can find this feature in their sound settings if they install the Android 13 QPR1 beta. Simply scroll down to settings, tap on sound & vibration, and then find Clear Calling. Users can toggle Clear Calling on or off once they enter the page.

Users will need to sign up for Google’s beta program before they can get started. There may be bugs and errors in this update due to it being an unstable version, the report added.

