Google introduces new AR features to shop for beauty products, shoes

To use this feature users will need to search for a foundation shade on Google across a range of prices and brands, like "Clinique Even Better Foundation", according to the blogpost.

Published: 21st November 2022 1:09 pm IST
San Francisco: Google has introduced new ways to shop in AR (Augmented Reality) on Google, including a photo library for users to find their foundation shade and a way to see sneakers in their space.

Foundation is the most-searched category within makeup. It’s also one of the most personal products you can buy — a slight change in colour or tone can make a huge difference, Google said in a blogpost.

With assistance from beauty brands, Google’s new photo library features 148 models representing a range of skin tones, ages, genders, face shapes, ethnicities, and skin types.

Users will then see what that foundation looks like on models with a similar skin tone, including before and after shots, to help them decide which one works best for them.

Moreover, the new feature also allows users to try out products in 3D and AR.

Users can spin, zoom and see the shoes in their space as they decide if the colour, laces, tread or sole fit their style.

Users will need to search for a sneaker type, like “Shop blue VANS sneakers,” and tap “View in my space”, the blogpost added.

