Google introduces Workday app for Chat

San Francisco: Google has introduced a new Workday app for the communication service ‘Google Chat’.

“We’re adding a new Workday app for Google Chat that allows you to perform quick actions in Workday, such as requesting time off, filing expense reports and looking up colleague’s information, all without leaving Google Chat,” the company said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Thursday.

In the Admin Console, admins can specify whether their users can install the Workday app for Google Chat from the Workspace Marketplace.

“You may also install the Workday app for Google Chat on behalf of users in your domain,” the tech giant added.

If allowed by their admin, users will be able to install Google Chat apps using the “New chat” button in Chat.

The new app is available for all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

Also Read Meta shutting down Messenger Lite app for Android

On Wednesday, Google had introduced a new feature that allows Chat space members to see view counts for messages in all spaces.

The view counts in spaces will only be available for messages sent on August 1, 2023 and beyond.

Last month, the tech giant had introduced a new media viewer for Chat on Android devices, which improved the media browsing experience.

The company had also added a shared media option that allows users to quickly browse through all media shared in a Chat conversation, which is accessible from the conversation as well as from the full-screen view of every media item.

In June, the company had rolled out a smart compose feature in the communication service on web.

This machine-learning powered feature suggests relevant contextual phrases as users type, saves their time by cutting back on repetitive writing, and also reduces spelling and grammatical errors.