Google maps images show deforestation in Kancha Gachibowli land

Hyderabad: An updated satellite image on Google Maps has drawn public attention to the scale of environmental degradation of Kancha Gachibowli land, a once-thriving green stretch on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

A comparison between Google Earth’s satellite imagery from November 2024 and April 2025 depicts a sharp contrast: dense canopy replaced by construction grids and dusty clearings.

400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land controversy

The controversy over the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land began escalating after the Telangana government announced plans to auction the land for industrial and infrastructure development. The area, located near the University of Hyderabad (UoH), is known for its ecological importance, including unique rock formations, dense green cover, and habitats supporting species like the Indian Peafowl, civets, and monitor lizards.

On April 2, the Telangana High Court intervened, ordering a temporary halt to tree felling on the disputed land following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Vata Foundation and students of UoH.

The petitioners urged the court to declare the area a national park, citing irreparable ecological damage. Advocate L Ravishankar, representing UoH, argued that although the land is government-owned, environmental clearance and biodiversity assessment were legally necessary before any clearing work could proceed.

The situation intensified further when videos emerged showing JCBs clearing trees near the UoH campus. Protests by students, teachers, and environmental activists escalated, with a teachers’ solidarity march on April 2 turning confrontational.

Later, the state government formed a ministerial committee, including deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and IT Minister Sridhar Babu, to meet with representatives from UoH and civil society. While the committee promised to review the cases filed against students and consider their concerns, it stated that no surveys could be permitted until further court orders due to the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings.

On April 3, the Supreme Court also took up the matter and issued an interim stay on tree felling in the area. It directed the Telangana High Court Registrar to submit an on-ground report and asked the state Chief Secretary to ensure compliance with the order.

Adding to the pressure, the Central government through the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) termed the state’s clearance activity “illegal” and demanded a detailed explanation.

The ministry’s letter cited violations of the Forest Conservation Act and the Wildlife Protection Act and asked for a factual and action-taken report. This intervention followed complaints from BJP MPs and environmental groups who argued that the land was ecologically sensitive and adjacent to a major public university.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also filed a complaint with the forest department, accusing the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) of flouting environmental norms to promote real estate activity.



