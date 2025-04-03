SC orders interim stay on tree felling at Kancha Gachibowli land

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Thursday, April 3, issued an interim order staying the felling of trees in Kancha Gachibowli land.

Telangana HC registrar to visit site, submit interim report

A bench hearing the case directed the Registrar of the Telangana High Court to visit the site and submit a report by 3:30 pm today. The move comes amid concerns over environmental impact and legal disputes surrounding the land.

It directed the registrar (judicial) of the apex court to forthwith communicate its order to the registrar (judicial) of the high court who shall act upon forthwith.

“We further direct the Chief Secretary of state of Telangana to ensure that until further orders are passed by this court, no felling of trees be permitted in Kancha Gachibowli forest area,” the bench said.

The bench was informed that the Telangana High Court was also seized of the very same matter.

“We clarify that we are not staying the proceedings before the Telangana High Court,” the bench said.

On April 2, Telangana High Court ordered a temporary halt to tree felling at Survey No 25, Kancha Gachibowli land.

It came in response to public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Vata Foundation and students of Hyderabad Central University (HCU). The court directed authorities to cease work on the land until tomorrow, April 3, when the next hearing is scheduled.

The petitioners have urged the court to declare the Kancha Gachibowli lands as a national park, citing ecological and environmental concerns.

BRS files complaint with forest department

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders filed a complaint with the Telangana forest department against the deforestation on the Kancha Gachibowli land.

In their complaint, they accused the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) of violating environmental laws to facilitate real estate enterprise, leading to massive deforestation, displacement of wildlife, and ecological degradation. They cited violations of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

Following the complaint, Kumar told the media that decisive action was crucial to uphold environmental laws and protect Telangana’s rapidly vanishing green spaces. He demanded an immediate cessation of all encroachment and destruction in the affected 400 acres, as well as a thorough investigation into those responsible for the illegal encroachment.

Centre terms Kancha Gachibowli land clearance ‘illegal,’ seeks state’s response

The controversy over the proposed auction of 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli has taken a new turn as the Central government has stepped in, declaring the Telangana government’s land clearance efforts as “illegal.”

The Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has now demanded an explanation from the state government, seeking both a factual report and an action taken report on the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)