Google Pixel 6a, Watch could launch later than expected

San Francisco: Tech giant Google may reportedly postpone the launch of its most anticipated smartphone Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch until late July in the US.

According to Android Central, the recent sightings of the Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch in a US carrier’s inventory system fueled speculation about the devices’ impending debut, with previous rumours claiming a May announcement. However, this may not be the case.

According to reliable leaker Jon Prosser, Google’s next contender for the best budget Android phones won’t make its debut until late July.

This runs contrary to a previous rumour claiming that the Pixel 6a (along with the Pixel Watch) would be announced at Google IO 2022 on May 26, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch remains on track for its rumoured launch in May. However, Prosser said the smartwatch could face delays as well.

The report mentioned that it is believed to be the global chip shortage behind this delay.