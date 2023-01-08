Google Stadia Cloud gaming shutting down on Jan 18

San Francisco: Google Stadia, the company’s cloud gaming service, will shut down on January 18 after the game failed to gain the traction with users the company had hoped for.

The cloud gaming service debuted through a closed beta in October 2018 and publicly launched in November 2019.

In spite of the fact that users are about to lose access to all of their titles and save on Stadia, many publishers share ways to keep playing their games on other platforms, reports The Verge.

Also Read LG Electronics Q4 operating profit down 91.2% in Q4

Moreover, Google is also refunding all Stadia hardware purchased through the Google Store as well as all the games and add-on content purchased from the Stadia store.

As of November, refunds have begun processing, and the company expects to process the majority of refunds by January 18, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly working on new media playback features, including cross-device notifications, which will let users resume media playback on the move and better playback options for Spotify Connect-compatible devices.

According to TechCrunch, cross-device notifications will allow users to start playing a playlist or podcast in their car and resume it on their phone or TV later.