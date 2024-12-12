Google Trends 2024: India’s top searches in sports, entertainment, and more

As an eventful 2024 comes to an end let’s take a look at what India took the most interest in according to Google Trends.

Sports had the most attention this year with the Indian Premier League being the overall top searched item. Followed by the T20 World Cup, the Olympics, Pro Kabaddi League and the Indian Super League which also made the overall top ten searches.

Interestingly, Hardik Pandya and Shashsank Singh were among the top ten most searched people not just in the country but also among athletes globally. On the other hand, Congress MP and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat became the most searched person in India this year after her controversy at the Paris Olympics.

Lok Sabha elections were held this year, marking it the fourth most searched item only below Bharatiya Janata Party at the third spot while the Indian National Congress took the eighth spot.

Ratan Tata also made the overall top searches, his passing being the sixth most searched globally.

In May, rising temperatures led to a surge in searches for the term “Excessive Heat,” with Punjab having the highest number of searches. On climate-related topics, “AQI” (Air Quality Index) was the most searched term under “near me,” with Delhi showing the greatest interest.

In the entertainment section, while Bollywood reigned people’s hearts with “Stree 2”, “12th Fail” and “Lapata Ladies”; there is no denying the emergence in popularity of pan-Indian films and South Indian releases. With movies like Kalki 2898 AD, Hanu-Man, Maharaja, Manjummel Boys, The Greatest Of All Time, Salaar and Avesham taking up the majority of the top ten list.

K Dramas also garnered a loyal fandom in the country with shows like “Queen Of Tears” and “Marry my Husband” being among the most searched. Notably, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heera Mandi” was the most searched show in the country, also taking the fourth spot in the Global trends.

With Gen Z introducing new vocabulary at a pace as fast as its trends, the words “Pookie”, “Demure” and “Moye Moye” made everyone rush to Google to find their meanings.