Google users can now change Gmail ID without losing existing data

New Delhi: Google account holders can now change their primary ‘@gmail.com’ email addresses to a new address while retaining all data from their existing account, as the tech giant begins a gradual rollout of the feature.

The update, which is currently appearing on select language versions of Google’s official support page, confirms that data saved in the account—including photos, messages, and emails—will remain completely unaffected when a user switches to a new Gmail ID.

“The email address associated with your Google Account is the address you use to sign in to Google services. This email address helps you and others identify your account. If you’d like, you can change your Google Account email address that ends in gmail.com to a new email address that ends in gmail.com.

“The old email address in your Google Account that ends with gmail.com will be set as an alias…Data saved in your account, including photos, messages, and emails sent to your old email address, will not be affected,” the website showed.

Users will be able to sign in to Google services such as Gmail, Maps, YouTube, and Drive using either the old or the new email address.

While the feature simplifies account management, Google noted that the option is being rolled out in phases and may not be available to all users immediately.

“The ability to change your Google Account email address is gradually rolling out to all users,” it said.

Google also noted that once a new Gmail address is created, users cannot create another new one for the next 12 months, though the old address can be reused at any time.

To see if the feature is active, users can check the email section of their Google Account settings under the ‘personal information’ category.

Despite the data safety guarantee, Google advised users to back up their information before initiating the change, as some app settings may be reset during the process.