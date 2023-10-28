Google’s AI chatbot Bard will now reply to your questions in real time

Google also lets you modify the response to become more “casual” or “professional”.

Google improves Bard's logic & reasoning skills

New Delhi: Google’s AI chatbot Bard will now be faster and reply to your questions in real time.

“Responses will show in real time while in progress,” according to the update.

If you can tell the response won’t be useful, a blue “Skip response” button appears, reports 9to5Google.

You can switch between the “Respond in real time” and “Respond when complete” options. Bing Chat, Microsoft’s AI chatbot, also responds in real time.

You can also double-check any answers against the information in Search by hitting the Google logo in the bottom menu bar.

Bard previously sent a response when it was complete after your prompt.

Now, you can get a glimpse at your answer as it’s being generated by Google AI.

This real-time setting launched in recent days, and does not appear in Google’s Bard Updates changelog, according to the report.

Google’s AI chatbot can now integrate with Google apps and services, showing relevant information from Workspace, Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and Hotels.

“We’ve also improved the Google it feature. It provides other sources to help people evaluate Bard’s responses and explore information across the web,” according to Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Earlier this month, Google announced Assistant with Bard, a personal assistant powered by Generative AI.

It combines Bard’s generative and reasoning capabilities with Assistant’s personalised help.

One can interact with it through text, voice, or images, and in the coming months, “you’ll be able to opt in on Android and iOS mobile devices,” Pichai informed.

