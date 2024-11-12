Google’s TOP 5 most searched Asians in 2024: SRK joins list

Hyderabad: Google’s list of the most searched Asians in 2024 includes Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan among the top five. Known as “King Khan,” Shah Rukh is the only Indian actor to make it into this exclusive group, highlighting his incredible worldwide popularity and enduring impact on fans around the globe.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Big Comeback in 2023

Shah Rukh Khan made a powerful return to movies in 2023 after a short break, delivering three blockbuster hits in a row. His first release, Pathaan, became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever, followed by Jawan, an action-packed film that broke box office records and earned over Rs. 1,000 crore globally. He ended the year with Dunki, once again showcasing his remarkable talent and completing a year of extraordinary success.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan starred in three movies: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Cumulatively, these movies grossed over Rs 2600 crores at the box office worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan (Image: X)

Google’s Top 5 Most Searched Asians in 2024

According to Google, the top five most searched Asians in 2024 are:

1. Narendra Modi (Indian Prime Minister)

2. Virat Kohli (Indian cricketer)

3. BTS’s V (K-pop star)

4. BTS’s Jungkook (K-pop star)

5. Shah Rukh Khan (Bollywood superstar)

Shah Rukh’s place on this list, alongside some of Asia’s biggest icons, solidifies his global appeal and massive fan following.

SRK’s popularity reaches far beyond Bollywood. With a career spanning over 30 years, he has become a symbol of Indian cinema worldwide. His charisma, intelligence, and acting skills have won him fans of all ages and backgrounds, keeping him an international favorite.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Mufasa: The Lion King, where he lends his voice to the Hindi-dubbed version of the film. Additionally, SRK is busy working on his next action-packed project, King, in which he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.