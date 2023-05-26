UP police probe into viral video of teacher making indecent proposal

The video that went viral on Friday shows the faculty member repeatedly asking the girl for favours and she politely says "abhi nahin'.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 26th May 2023 10:44 am IST
UP police orders probe into viral video of teacher making indecent proposal
UP police

Gorakhpur: The Gorakhpur Police have ordered an inquiry into a viral video in which a faculty member of the Purvanchal University is seen and heard asking a girl student for sex.

Though the girl in question has not lodged any complaint, a suo motu cognizance of the video has been taken and a probe initiated, police said in a tweet.

Also Read
Excise case: Sisodia replaced old cabinet note, reveals ED probe

The video that went viral on Friday shows the faculty member repeatedly asking the girl for favours and she politely says “abhi nahin’.

MS Education Academy

According to reports, the girl herself recorded the conversation and uploaded it on social media to expose the teacher.

There has been no reaction from the university authorities yet.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 26th May 2023 10:44 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button