Gory details of sarpanch murder surface, force Maha minister to resign

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister for food, civil supplies and consumer protection Dhananjay Munde has finally resigned following public outrage over the brutal murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, allegedly orchestrated by his close aide and prime accused Walmik Karad. The resignation comes nearly three months after the crime. It was linked to an extortion attempt on an energy company.

According to the chargesheet filed by the crime investigation department (CID) last week, Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and killed in December last year for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting a windmill energy firm.

The attackers recorded 15 videos, clicked eight photos, and made two video calls. In one of the video, an accused is seen urinating on the heavily bleeding sarpanch, the chargesheet stated.

The Beed sarpanch’s body was found dumped by the roadside with extreme injuries. So far, seven people, including Karad, have been arrested, while one more suspect remains at large.

As pressure mounted over his aide’s involvement, Dhananjay Munde announced his resignation, stating that he was stepping down to allow a fair and transparent investigation. Meanwhile, the probe continues into the role of Karad and others in the gruesome killing.

The case has sparked widespread condemnation, with opposition leaders and activists demanding strict action against those responsible.