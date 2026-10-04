Goshamahal: BLA got 15 pre-filled Form 7s, BLO rejected them

Earlier, there have been similar reports from the Musheerabad Assembly constituency of the state and the Belagavi constituency in Karnataka.

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Image of 15 pre-filled Form 7s rejected by BLO, related to Goshamahal post.
An image of one of the forms shared on social media. Source: X

Hyderabad: Amid reports of alleged mass deletions of minority voters through Form 7, 15 pre-printed applications have surfaced from a polling booth in the Goshamahal Assembly constituency in Hyderabad.

Earlier, there have been similar reports from the Musheerabad Assembly constituency of Telangana and the Belagavi constituency in Karnataka.

According to social media posts, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee flagged the 15 forms were reportedly submitted by a BJP Booth Level Agent (BLA) to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) at booth 173.

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The BLO allegedly refused to accept the forms. The forms, which contained the names of Muslim voters, were also allegedly left unsigned.

Reports said that a Congress worker happened to notice the exchange and quickly took pictures. However, the BJP BLA reportedly snatched them and left in a huff.

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Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair shared the development on X in a post and wrote, “Telangana: Form7 request to delete bulk Muslim names from Goshamahal. Not accepted by the BLO. T. Raja Singh is the MLA from the Goshamahal assembly constituency.”

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Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, the BLO said, “I don’t know how that video went viral. I was only stating my point of view.” He also refused to be identified, saying he did not seek publicity for “an act which was done as part of the BLO duty”.

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