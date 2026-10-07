Goshamahal police busts online betting racket, arrests one

Hyderabad: The Goshamahal Police has apprehended a man for his involvement in organising online and offline betting and poker activities, collecting betting amounts through cash and online payments, and facilitating casino trips to Goa.

The accused, caught on Tuesday, October 6, has been identified as 23-year-old Krishna Bhati, a businessman. He is a resident of Hari Om Colony in Goshamahal. Police also recovered two high-end smartphones from him.

He was also found using various mobile applications and online platforms, i.e., the “PP Poker” application and “bajrangiid247.online”.

A case has been registered in under Section 3(1) (punishment for anyone who opens, keeps, operates, or uses or permits to be used any common gaming house or online gaming or conducts or assists in conducting the business of any common gaming house) of the TS Gaming Act.

Bhati was produced before the court for a judicial remand.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the betting network.

The police said Bhati has several other cases against him registered at the Goshamahal police station. They are also on the lookout for other absconding accused who are Upender Varma, Jivesh Jain, Ajith Jakhar, Gattu Jain, Krishna Mantri, Jayesh Bajaj, Ariyanth, Rahul Jain, Rahul Agarwal, Vansh, Rohit Bung, Avidhesh Bhandari, Ainesh, Akhil Kuhad, and others.