Got injunction order against Malla Reddy in 2016: Congress MLA on land dispute

Hyderabad: Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Lakshman Kumar, who has been involved in a bitter land dispute with Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy and Malkajgiri MLA Rajsekhar Reddy, has said that he, along with six others had purchased 4,000 square yards of the land in question from one Sudama in 2015.

Pointing out that he got an injunction order against Malla Reddy and his family members in 2016 from a court in Medchal, against whom he had filed a complaint, Lakshman Kumar questioned why Malla Reddy had failed to get that order vacated by filing a counter.

“Malla Reddy claims that he is the most honest and generous person. He says he has earned the land through his hard work. Let him explain to the government how he earned 2,000 acres,” he asked, also stressing that he, along with others, had tried to get the matter settled amicably with Malla Reddy, but the latter had not responded in any way.

He said that it was not proper on part of Malla Reddy to blame Congress government regarding the land dispute.

It can be recalled that Malla Reddy, along with his supporters got a boundary fence around a 2.2-acre disputed land removed in survey number 82 near Suchitra on Saturday.



Malla Reddy, his son-in-law MLA Rajsekhar Reddy, and other supporters were detained by Hyderabad police on Saturday after tensions erupted at the disputed land site.