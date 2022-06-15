Gouravelli lathi-charge: Telangana BJP files complaint with Governor

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday submitted a complaint to the Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan about the city police’s “indiscriminate” lathi-charge on oustees of the Gouravelli reservoir project.

“We have filed a complaint against the KCR government whose police have indiscriminately lathi-charged on people of the Gouravelli project who demanded fulfilment of promises,” said Bandi Sanjay.

The BJP appealed to the Governor to instruct the state government to identify the police officers who lathi-charged the landless and direct the DGP to take action against them. They also demanded that the state government give the protestors R&R packages, and solve their problems by completing the Gouravelli and Gandipelli project.

Tension prevailed in Telangana’s Siddipet on Tuesday after a protest by oustees of the proposed Gouravelli reservoir project turned violent, causing injuries to some protesters and policemen including an ACP.

Siddipet Police Commissioner N Swetha said that the police did not use force or resort to lathi-charge and facilitated the peaceful protest.

The oustees of the proposed Gouravelli reservoir in Gudatipally village have been demanding compensation from the government and that all their issues pertaining to rehabilitation and resettlement be resolved. Compensation has been paid to the majority of the oustees, according to officials.

