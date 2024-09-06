Gourmet to Gully: What Hyderabad’s top foodies crave in monsoon

After a sweltering summer, monsoon is finally here, and along come our endless cravings. While pakodas and chai will remain trusted companions, living in Hyderabad brings us even more options for the season. Adding to the city’s gluttonous glory are our foodie friends on Instagram and bam! we have a diverse list of food spots to explore.

So, we took it upon ourselves to find out what Hyderabad’s top food bloggers crave in monsoon. From the iconic Chicken 65 to the swankier Cranberry Coffee, grab your raincoats, pop open those umbrellas, and get ready to drool.

Mohd Zubair Ali aka @hyderabad.food.diaries

“Whether it’s savoring street food or enjoying fusion beverages in cozy cafes, Hyderabad’s culinary landscape truly comes alive during monsoon.”

Zubair’s love for food is no secret and when asked, he opened a treasure trove of recommendations for your indulgence.

“I like to start my essential seasonal ritual with the humble Bhutta at Necklace Road and the crispy, golden-brown wonder that is Punugulu. When craving something more substantial, Chicken 65 and soft, flaky parathas at Akbar Fast Food Centre are a must-try,” he says.

Moving along, he charts a tempting tour starting from Pista House’s Zafrani Chai, Paye at Maqdoom Bhai Ke Paye, and Samosa Chaat and Dahi Bhalla at Gokul Chaat.

“Ending on a contemporary note, my monsoon food journey in Hyderabad is incomplete without a visit to Aromale Cafe. Their Cranberry Coffee offers a unique pairing of the tart cranberry flavor with the rich undertones of coffee, making it an unforgettable monsoon drink”.

Dr. Ayesha Fatima aka @delish.eateria

“When the weather turns pleasant and rainy, I can’t help but crave some desi Chinese and my go-to spot for this indulgence is NS Fast Food on Road Number 12, Banjara Hills. This popular little bandi is famous for its Chicken 65 with egg fried rice, which I consider pure bliss. The spicy desi Chinese with tomato sauce hits all the right notes.”

Calling it a cherished part of her weekly routine after her clinic duties, Ayesha ends it with a comforting cup of chai at Niloufer Cafe.

“Niloufer Ki Chai is a Hyderabad favorite, especially during the monsoons when it’s always bustling with activity. I often indulge in it with a side of bun maska, even if it means splurging on calories—totally worth it!”

Syed Khursheed Hassan aka @bhukka_nawab

Bhukka Nawab’s dil bole baar baar for Fish Fry at Pyaare Khalu.

“Located in the bustling streets of First Lancer, Pyaare Khalu is an age-old shop that is famous for its crispy and cooked-to-perfection fish fry.”

Khursheed calls it a flavor bomb and a must-try for the monsoon when we crave something desi, warm, and nutritious.

Ayesha Sultana aka @whatchucraving

“On a rainy day, a comforting dinner at Ohris Mingscourt is all I need to satisfy my cravings. Located at Basheerbagh, it is a popular and vintage Chinese restaurant that is my frequent haunt.”

Ayesha’s favorite order at Ohris includes Governor’s Chicken, Schezwan fried rice, Hakka Noodles, and Hunan Prawns.

“As a kid, my family used to bring me down here for some comforting Chinese food and this place continues to win my heart to date,” she reminisces.

Mohammed Ahmed Hussain Farooqui aka @fatfoodiehyd

For a hearty meal, Ahmed swears by the Chole Bhature from Ohris, a timeless combination of spicy chickpeas and fluffy fried bread that’s perfect for the rainy season.

“When in the mood for South Indian, I head to Tiger Lily Bistro for their Malabar Chicken Rice Bowl which is a comforting blend of aromatic rice and tender chicken. And for a quick, tangy snack, the Panipuri from Maharaja Chats delivers a crunchy and spicy bite that’s just right for cooling down on a humid day.”

Ahmed has his own monsoon cravings mapped out which ends with a delightful cup of chai from Sweetheart Restaurant. “And the fact that it involves a long drive adds to the charm,” he says.

As the rains refresh Hyderabad, so do its endless culinary delights. From timeless classics to unique finds, the city’s top food bloggers have curated the perfect monsoon menu. So, embrace the rain and indulge in Hyderabad’s rich offerings!