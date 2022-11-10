Govenment not to knuckle under PTI pressure: Sharifs

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif have resolved that incumbent coalition government will not succumb to PTIs pressure, especially on its demand for early elections and dissolution of the National Assembly.

The two brothers met at the Avenfield flats in London four hours after Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the British capital on Wednesday after concluding his trip to Egypt for the COP27 climate conference, The News reported.

According to a source, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Suleman Sharif, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and the rest of the family members were present in the meeting.

Nawaz told Shehbaz to “continue doing his best to take Pakistan out of the economic crisis” and “not succumb to any kind of pressure”.

The two brothers resolved that the elections will be held on time and PTI chief Imran Khan’s planned march on Islamabad will be dealt with through legal means, The News reported.

When Geo News asked if he will be discussing the next army chief’s appointment with Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz said: “I have come today to meet my elder brother and my family. I am meeting them and their children after a long time.”

Shehbaz will again meet Nawaz and some party leaders on Thursday.

This was his third trip to London after becoming the Prime Minister in April.

The latest visit comes two weeks before the end of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure on November 29.

It has been speculated that Shehbaz would consult Nawaz on the new appointment.