Government doctor dies in Mahbubnagar car-bus collision

The victim was originally from Makthal town in Narayanpet district and had been practicing at the Kalwakurthy Government Hospital for three years.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 9th May 2026 8:28 pm IST|   Updated: 9th May 2026 8:52 pm IST
43-year-old government physician Vijay Kumar
43-year-old government physician Vijay Kumar

Hyderabad: A 43-year-old government doctor died in a road accident after his car collided with a private school bus in Mahbubnagar district on Saturday, May 9, morning.

Vijay Kumar sustained serious injuries in the collision that took place near Carlo Bonvini Memorial Degree College on the Raichur Kodada National Highway near Kalwakurthy town.

Following the incident, Kumar was rushed to a private medical facility in the town. However, he eventually succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical care. His body was later transferred to the town government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

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The doctor had reportedly gone to the Vande Mataram Foundation premises near the town for an early morning workout and was on his way back when the accident occurred.

The victim was originally from Makthal town in Narayanpet district and had been practising at the Kalwakurthy Government Hospital for three years. He is survived by his wife, Dr Yashwanth Rani, and their two children.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 9th May 2026 8:28 pm IST|   Updated: 9th May 2026 8:52 pm IST

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