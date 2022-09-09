Government imposes 20% export duty on rice

New Delhi: Owing to poor rain in major rice producing states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, the Centre on Thursday imposed 20 per cent duty on export of various grades of rice.

According to a Finance Ministry notification, 20 per cent export duty on rice in husk, husked rice and milled rice has been imposed which would be applicable from September 9.

The move would help rein in prices of rice across the country.

The decision to impose 20 per cent export duty on rice comes after wheat exports were banned in May.

Inadequate rainfall in rice producing states has raised concerns of poor output, which has led to the imposition of export duty on the commodity.