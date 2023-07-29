Government not serious in reaching census, says Congress

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 29th July 2023 5:22 pm IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday hit out at the government saying that there is still no sight of the census, which should have been conducted in 2021.

BookMyMBBS

Congress said that the government is not serious about getting it (census) done.

“When the data does not support the narrative being peddled by the Prime Minister and his drumbeaters, the Modi government will do one or all of the following:

MS Education Academy

“One deny access to data, two, dispute the methodology into question. Three, discard the data. Four, discontinue its publication and five, defame those in charge of collating and putting it out,” Jairam Ramesh, who is party’s General Secretary Communication Incharge said in a tweet.

“This apart from saying ‘No Data Available’ when it knows very well that the data will puncture the Prime Minister’s boasts. Speaking of data, there is still no sight of the census which should have been conducted in 2021. This is the first time since independence that the government is not serious about getting the census done,” he said.

He also attached a news report with the tweet which claimed that the government suspended the director of the International Institute for Population Sciences, K.S. James, citing an irregularity in recruitment.

Also Read
Indian version of Richard Nelson’s essay may read, ‘The Moon and Manipur’: Jairam Ramesh

However, the Union Health Ministry has remained tightlipped over the suspension of James.

The International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), that comes under the Union Health Ministry is responsible for the National Family Health Surveys and does other such important exercises on the behalf of the Indian government.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 29th July 2023 5:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button