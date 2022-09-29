Government orders blocking of 67 porn sites

In an e-mail sent by the Department of Telecom (DoT) to internet service providers, blocking of 63 such websites was ordered

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th September 2022 10:22 pm IST
Government orders blocking of 67 porn sites

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has ordered blocking of 67 pornographic websites, according to sources.

In an e-mail sent by the Department of Telecom (DoT) to internet service providers, blocking of 63 such websites was ordered, official sources said.

Also Read
Strengthening India’s military prowess govt’s top priority: Rajnath Singh

In addition to this, they were asked to block four more websites on the basis of the order of the Uttarakhand High Court and directions issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

MS Education Academy

The government mentioned that the ban has been imposed on these websites for violating the new IT rules issued in 2021.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button