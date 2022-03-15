Govt to bear education costs of students who returned from Ukraine: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday declared that the state government will bear all the costs of education for over 700 medical students from Telangana who returned from war-hit Ukraine.

“The Telangana Government will bear all the costs of whatever they need to study in the country,” he said while addressing the state Assembly.

“It is today’s reality that more than 25,000 children ( Indian students) are in Ukraine. Among them, 740 students who went to study medicine are from Telangana. They went because it was expensive here, and they didn’t have the means to pay for it. We brought the kids back. But the question of how they will continue their studies remains,” he said, adding that they will not discontinue their studies.

Speaking on the Hijab row, KCR said that many are trying to disrupt the country’s harmony. “They are trying to sow seeds of poison in our country,” he remarked.

“People’s clothes are their choice, if they want to wear a dhoti or a vest, I don’t understand what the government has to do with it. They’re making it a huge issue, and where is the country heading to when such things are blown up,” he said.

He said that the overall atmosphere in the country is breeding disharmony and ill feelings and asked the country’s youth to be aware of the people trying to disrupt communal harmony.

On the centre-state conflict, KCR said that in India today, there exists a strong centre and weak states. “The centre is not doing as well as Telangana is. This cannot be hidden. The central government’s income in terms of per capita or GDP is disastrous compared to ours. The centre insists on micromanaging the state’s actions and this will cause a lot of trouble in the future,” he said.

The CM further said that the country is heading in a bad direction. “it’s a fact that long before the pandemic, the decline in the financial progress of the country has taken place. “Telangana’s GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) has grown from 450 lakh crores to 1200 lakh crores. At the same time the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) has been dropping steadily,” he remarked. “All legislators in India must debate on this point for the very spirit of federalism in danger”, he added.