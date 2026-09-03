Governor approves CM’s decision to sack Konda Surekha

The former minister has accused Revanth of targeting her on caste grounds.

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Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday, Septmeber 3, approved Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s decision to sack Forest Minister Konda Surekha.

“On the advice of the Chief Minister of Telangana, the Governor of Telangana has dropped Konda Surekha, Minister from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect,” a Lok Bhavan Press Communique said.

Earlier in the day, CM Reddy decided to drop his Cabinet colleague, Konda Surekha from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, amid a row over the remarks made against him and others by her daughter.

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Surekha wrote to the Congress high command, accusing Revanth of targeting her on caste grounds. She alleged that he obstructed her decisions, issuing directions directly from the Chief Minister’s Office, limiting her powers as a minister.

“I have increasingly felt politically and administratively marginalised. I found this deeply hurtful. It created a strong impression that even a minimum recognition and dignity due to me in my official capacity were being deliberately denied,” the letter read.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

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