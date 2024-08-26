Governors, CMs of Telugu states greet people on Janmashtami

Hyderabad/Vijayawada: The Chief Ministers and Governors of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have greeted people on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami on Monday.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended best wishes and the heartiest greetings to all. He said that the teachings of ‘Gita’ influence human life and Lord Krishna resides in every phase of human life. In a message, the CM said that he is praying to Lord Krishna to shower blessings on the lives of all people.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma also greeted people on Janmashtami with a prayer for peace, prosperity, and harmony to flourish, strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and unity in the state.

“Lord Sri Krishna, the embodiment of eternal wisdom, enunciated the profound truth of performing one’s sacred duty with unwavering faith, without attachment to the fruits of actions, surrendering all outcomes to the Divine Will,” the Governor said in his message.

“The timeless teachings of Lord Sri Krishna, as enshrined in the Bhagavad Gita, have withstood the test of time, guiding countless souls on the path of dharma. His divine message continues to illuminate the path of righteousness, inspiring generations to lead lives of honesty, sincerity, devotion, and detachment from worldly desires,” Governor Varma said.

“May we all walk the path of dharma and virtue as shown by Lord Sri Krishna, serving society with selflessness and love,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended greetings to people on Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

He wished Lord Krishna bless everyone with happiness, health and wealth. CM Naidu said remembrance of Lord Krishna means remembering duty and moving forward. “If we properly understand the philosophy of Sri Krishna which inspires us in any matter we can achieve success,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer also extended his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion.

“I wish this auspicious occasion to be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity and further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, amity and harmony among the people of the State,” the Governor said in his message.