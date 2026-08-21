Govinda to marry actress Komal Rani? Watch viral video

Mumbai: What began as a marital dispute has now turned into a fresh round of public revelations involving Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. Days after withdrawing her divorce petition, Sunita has made a startling claim about her husband’s alleged equation with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar. The latest development surfaced during a phone conversation between Sunita and Rakhi Sawant, a video of which has been circulating on social media.

Sunita Ahuja makes fresh claim about Govinda

In the video, Rakhi Sawant can be seen speaking to Sunita over the phone while interacting with the paparazzi. During their conversation, Sunita reportedly opened up about the difficult phase in her marriage and explained why she had remained silent about certain developments for several years.

Sunita allegedly told Rakhi that she had been quiet about the situation for the past five to six years. However, she appeared particularly upset after reportedly seeing Govinda and Komal Rani together at an airport.

According to the conversation, Sunita further claimed that Govinda and Komal Rani were allegedly planning to get married. The claim has added another twist to the ongoing speculation surrounding Govinda’s personal life.

Rakhi Sawant gives Sunita financial advice

Rakhi, who was speaking to Sunita during the interaction, also appeared to advise her to safeguard her financial interests amid the marital dispute.

As per the video, Rakhi reportedly brought up Govinda’s alleged Rs 200 crore property and urged Sunita to focus on protecting what she is entitled to. The conversation has since gained attention online, particularly because of the claims being made about Govinda’s alleged relationship.

The latest remarks come shortly after Sunita withdrew the divorce petition she had filed against Govinda, bringing another unexpected development to their long-running marital controversy.

Govinda’s old ‘second marriage’ statement resurfaces

Amid the fresh claims, an old statement by Govinda has also resurfaced on social media. In an earlier interview with Stardust, the actor had spoken about his horoscope and claimed that his kundali indicated the possibility of a second marriage.

Speaking about the possibility of becoming involved with someone else, Govinda had said, “Tomorrow, who knows, I may get involved again, and maybe I will marry the girl I get involved with.”

He had also added that Sunita should be prepared for such a possibility, claiming that his horoscope indicated a second marriage.

The old comments have once again caught the attention of social media users in light of the latest allegations, although the statement itself predates the current controversy.

Sunita had filed for divorce in 2024

Sunita and Govinda’s marriage has been under public scrutiny for several months. Reports previously stated that Sunita filed for divorce from the actor on December 5, 2024, at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai.

The petition reportedly cited allegations including adultery, cruelty and desertion as grounds for ending their marriage of nearly four decades.

However, Sunita recently withdrew the divorce petition. The development was confirmed by Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha. Sunita was also reportedly seen visiting a family court in Mumbai with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja.

The decision to withdraw the petition had sparked considerable discussion, particularly given the public statements that had emerged about the couple’s relationship.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 and have been married for almost four decades. The couple have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.