Mumbai: Bollywood couple Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage is once again under the spotlight after Sunita was spotted at a family court in Bandra on August 19. Amid the ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship, an old statement by Govinda about his kundali has now resurfaced online.

In an old interview with Stardust, the Bollywood actor had spoken about his horoscope and claimed that it indicated he would marry twice.

“Tomorrow, who knows, I may get involved again, and maybe I will marry the girl I get involved with. But Sunita should be prepared for it. Only then will I feel free. And there is a second marriage in my kundali,” he said.

The old remark has gained fresh attention amid Govinda’s recent appearances with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita has also reacted strongly to the photographs and videos, questioning Govinda’s decision to be seen with a woman she described as being around their daughter’s age.

Meanwhile, Sunita’s recent court appearance further fuelled divorce rumours. However, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha later confirmed that Sunita had withdrawn the divorce petition, while expressing disappointment that their personal differences had become a public matter.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.