Mumbai: Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s relationship has once again come under the spotlight. Amid ongoing speculation about trouble in their nearly four-decade-long marriage, Sunita was spotted at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court on Wednesday with their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, and their advocate.

The appearance has sparked fresh curiosity, although no official details about the reason for their family court visit have been revealed so far.

Interestingly, when photographers asked Sunita about her visit, she responded with her trademark wit, saying, “Birthday manane aaye hai (I came to celebrate birthday)” before getting into her car.

Sunita Ahuja’s recent remarks on Govinda

Sunita’s court appearance comes days after she made headlines for her candid comments about her relationship with Govinda. She has previously spoken openly about alleged issues in their marriage and has also made claims about the actor’s personal life.

Her latest remarks came after Govinda was spotted at an airport with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Reacting to their appearance together, Sunita reportedly called Govinda a “sugar daddy” and criticised him for being seen with a woman she described as being around their daughter’s age.

Govinda later responded to Sunita’s public comments, asking her to be cautious about what she says. He also urged her to stop making statements that he felt were humiliating him publicly.

A marriage spanning nearly four decades

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot secretly in March 1987, when the actor was still establishing himself in Bollywood. Their marriage was kept private for some time and became public after the birth of their daughter, Tina Ahuja, in 1989.

The couple also have a son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, born in 1997.

Over the years, Govinda and Sunita have faced several ups and downs and have frequently made headlines for their candid comments about each other. Now, Sunita’s appearance at the family court has added another twist to the ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship.

However, there has been no official confirmation that the couple is heading for divorce, and the reason for Sunita’s court visit remains unclear.