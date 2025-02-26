Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja’s old comments on affairs resurface

Mumbai: Bollywood star Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are in the news for their possible divorce after 37 years of marriage. While they haven’t confirmed it, reports say they have been living apart for some time. Sunita has spoken about their relationship in recent interviews, adding to the rumors.

An old interview of Sunita has resurfaced, where she spoke about extramarital affairs.

Sunita said, “Haath jod ke public mein bolti hoon, ladkio ko aur biwio ko – zindagi mein apne boyfriend aur husband ko yeh mat bolna, ‘Mera boyfriend yaa mera kuch karta nahi.’ [I request all the women out there to never tell your boyfriend/husband, ‘He doesn’t do anything.]’”

She continued, “Karega na toh itni buri tarah, sorry for my language, itna buri tarah h**ta hai, itni buri jagah hu**ga na, nikalte-nikalte 2 saal lag jaayenge, lekin vo s**li nikalegi nahi. Ap life se nikal jaoge, lekin nikalti nahi hai vo item. [Because when he does, he will mess up so badly – sorry for my language – he will sc**w up in such a terrible way that it will take two years just to clean up the mess. But that mess would not go away. You might exit from his life, but the other woman will never leave.]”

Living Separately

Sunita revealed last month that she and Govinda are not living together. She stays in a flat with their children, while Govinda lives in a bungalow nearby. She said it’s because he stays up late talking with friends, while she prefers a quiet home. This news made the divorce rumors even stronger.

Govinda’s Response

When asked about the rumors, Govinda said he was focused on his work and called it just “There are only business talks going…I am in the process of starting my films.” His manager admitted there were problems but said they were trying to solve them.

Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987 but kept it a secret until their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. They have been together for decades, but over time, their differences seem to have grown.

Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek denied the divorce rumors, saying they won’t separate. Reports suggest Govinda wants to fix things, but Sunita is unsure. The couple has not made an official statement yet, leaving fans wondering about their future.